Muted Q4 earnings, delayed expansions weigh on Ramco Cements stock

As for costs, the management said it expects its costs to remain stable sequentially in 1QFY22 as it has low-cost stock of petroleum coke (pet coke) for the next three months at a consumption cost of $75/tonne as against the spot price of $130/tonne. It should be noted that the company has reduced the usage of pet coke to 41% in FY21 from 48% a year ago. However, other overhead expenses are likely to increase with rise in volumes and increased cost of packing materials, they said.