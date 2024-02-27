US banks remain a worry for Indian IT firms
Summary
- Technology spending in the banking, financial services and insurance sector is expected to bounce back as monetary policy begins to loosen globally, but unless client budgets increase significantly, the risk of revenue-growth disappointments remains.
Muted revenue growth in the December quarter (Q4CY23) has prompted large US banks to slow down their IT-related expenditure. Data compiled by Antique Stock Broking shows that six large US banks' average technology spending growth softened to 5.7% in Q4CY23 from 6.4% in Q3CY23. On an aggregate basis, these banks reported low single-digit revenue growth of 1.8% year-on-year in the quarter, a sharp deceleration from 9% in the previous quarter.