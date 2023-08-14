Muthoot missing the Midas touch2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Assets under management (AUM) of its mainstay gold loan business clocked nearly 18% year-on-year growth and 7% sequentially to ₹66,039 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY24).
Rising gold prices have translated into increased traction for gold loans. Muthoot Finance Ltd is among the beneficiaries. Assets under management (AUM) of its mainstay gold loan business clocked nearly 18% year-on-year growth and 7% sequentially to ₹66,039 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Given the resilient Indian economy and improved demand conditions, the management has retained its gold loan AUM growth guidance of 10-15% in FY24.
