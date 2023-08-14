Rising gold prices have translated into increased traction for gold loans. Muthoot Finance Ltd is among the beneficiaries. Assets under management (AUM) of its mainstay gold loan business clocked nearly 18% year-on-year growth and 7% sequentially to ₹66,039 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Given the resilient Indian economy and improved demand conditions, the management has retained its gold loan AUM growth guidance of 10-15% in FY24.

Remember, increased competition from banks in the gold lending business had taken a toll on the gold financier’s performance in the recent past. But the Muthoot management sees some of that pressure easing now, helping the company attract new customers. “The renewed growth in (gold loan) customer base over the past two quarters, after a decline over the preceding five quarters, has been a function of augmented advertising & local marketing activity and better incentive/reward schemes/contest," said analysts at Yes Securities Ltd.

Even so, investors are not getting too carried away. The stock fell 5% on Monday, reacting to Q1FY24 earnings released after market hours on Friday. The problem is that the growth in the gold loan portfolio has come at the cost of margins.

In Q1, Muthoot’s net interest margin (NIM) declined by nearly 70 basis points sequentially to 11.58% on lower yields on advances. Plus, the cost of funds rose. Going ahead, the management guided for maintaining the margins and spreads by passing on the rise in interest cost to borrowers. The company aims to maintain spread and NIM at 10%/11%, respectively.

Further, asset quality deteriorated with Stage-2 and Stage-3 assets rising sequentially, thus leading to higher provisions. The management said customers who have slipped into Stage 3 have made partial interest payments and the company has given them additional time to redeem their gold jewellery. This led to weakness in asset quality. However, given higher gold prices, Muthoot does not expect any loss of principal or accrued interest on these accounts. Analysts do not see this as a big concern.

The non-gold loan business, comprising home loans and microfinance, saw decent performance last quarter on key metrics. Against this backdrop, Muthoot’s consolidated AUM grew 21% year-on-year. Considering the cyclical nature of gold lending business, increased diversification into other segments bodes well for long-term growth. The company added 59 new branches in Q1, taking total branch count to 5,897. Further, the company received the Reserve Bank of India’s nod in July to open 114 new branches.

Addition of new branches should boost overall loan growth, but for now, trends in the gold loan business remain crucial to move the needle on earnings and drive incremental re-rating.

“In the gold loan segment, while the FY24 guidance seems achievable, the threat of competition is not fully out of the way, especially in the low-ticket bucket. So, investors need to brace for some more NIM compression. The profit-booking seen in the stock on Monday could be due to these anticipated downside risks," said an analyst requesting anonymity.

Interestingly, in the past three months, the Muthoot stock has rallied by 21%, sharply outperforming the Nifty50’s single-digit returns. With this, the positives related to rising gold prices appear to be largely factored in, said analysts. In fact, according to Elara Securities (India), as competitive headwinds stay, re-rating prospects seem limited. “Expect the growth trajectory to slightly improve but re-pricing may be limited, positioning yields closer to 19%. Thus, expect NIMs to steady at modest 11.6% and RoAs/RoEs to settle at 5.2%/17% in FY24-25E," added the report.