Muthoot missing the Midas touch

Interestingly, in the past three months, the Muthoot stock has rallied by 21%, sharply outperforming the Nifty50’s single-digit returns. With this, the positives related to rising gold prices appear to be largely factored in, said analysts. In fact, according to Elara Securities (India), as competitive headwinds stay, re-rating prospects seem limited. “Expect the growth trajectory to slightly improve but re-pricing may be limited, positioning yields closer to 19%. Thus, expect NIMs to steady at modest 11.6% and RoAs/RoEs to settle at 5.2%/17% in FY24-25E," added the report.

