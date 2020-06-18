Muthoot Finance brings cheer to investors as gold shines during pandemic

While Muthoot Finance is expected to do well, its subsidiaries that lend non-gold loans are expected to suffer. That could put pressure on the group level net profit in the coming quarters, according to analysts. Its housing finance arm saw disbursements decline 40% in the March quarter and the pandemic has resulted in even lower levels during April and May. “Over the next 12 months, the company is likely to benefit from sharp run-up in gold prices, and higher gold loan demand due to the impact of the lockdown on customers. Thus, we increase our EPS (earnings per share) estimates by 8-12%," analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note.