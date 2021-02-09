Muthoot Finance holds on to robust growth, steady asset quality

Gold loan lender Muthoot Finance Ltd managed to hold on to robust growth in asset under management (AUM) for the second straight quarter, a sign that gold as an asset continues to fetch high marks for liquidity generation.

Average monthly disbursements grew 50% year-on-year for the December quarter. Gold loans not only serve as a quick access to liquid funds but are also the first segment to be tapped by borrowers in times of emergency. Both these factors have helped Muthoot Finance a lot in pandemic-ridden FY21 so far. Investors hoping for strong disbursement growth have not been disappointed. To be sure, the lender had earlier said that disbursement growth would stabilise after they more than doubled in the September quarter. That stabilisation seems to have happened now since disbursements showed a sequential drop. Nevertheless, strong disbursements ensured AUM growth was high.

That said, the lender’s 32% growth in gold loan AUM for the December quarter should not come as a surprise. A handful of banks saw their loan growth driven by gold loans in the said quarter. For instance, Federal Bank reported a sharp 67% rise in its gold loans. Muthoot Finance, the largest gold loan non-bank financial company (NBFC) is facing stiff competition by banks but so far that has not chipped away its business. “Competition has always been there and we have managed to grow despite it," said George Muthoot, managing director of the company in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

The management’s commentary on growth in coming quarters was also positive. Muthoot said that the lender would see 25-26% growth in AUM for FY21 as a whole. Muthoot stood by the guidance of 15-16% of AUM growth as a base case for the years to come. “We have several ways to grow. We are getting new customers and first time borrowers and it is not only existing customer base that contributes to growth," said chief financial officer Oommen K. Mammen.

Amid fast growth, the lender has managed to keep bad assets under control. Its stage 3 assets or bad loans dropped to 1.30% of total loan. Provisions too dropped by 4% from a year ago period. The lender expects restructuring to be negligible and this augurs well for asset quality in the coming quarters. The lender has a manageable loan-to-value ratio of about 65% that gives it comfort amid volatility in gold prices. A sharp drop in gold prices reduces the collateral value of the loan and a low LTV ratio ensures the lender has enough collateral value.

AUM growth along with slightly lower provisioning resulted in a net profit growth of 22%, higher than what analysts had estimated. The beat on net profit resulted in the over 1% gain of the share price on Tuesday. At 2.8 times its estimated book value for FY22, Muthoot Finance is still viewed as reasonable, in terms of valuation.

