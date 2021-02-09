Muthoot Finance holds on to robust growth, steady asset quality

Average monthly disbursements grew 50% year-on-year for the December quarter. Gold loans not only serve as a quick access to liquid funds but are also the first segment to be tapped by borrowers in times of emergency. Both these factors have helped Muthoot Finance a lot in pandemic-ridden FY21 so far. Investors hoping for strong disbursement growth have not been disappointed. To be sure, the lender had earlier said that disbursement growth would stabilise after they more than doubled in the September quarter. That stabilisation seems to have happened now since disbursements showed a sequential drop. Nevertheless, strong disbursements ensured AUM growth was high.

