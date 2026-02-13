Muthoot Finance stock tanks 12% despite stellar gold loan AUM growth. What's stealing its thunder?
Gold loan assets under management rose 50% year-on-year to around ₹1.4 trillion in Q3, beating expectations. So why did the stock plummet on Friday?
Gold loan company Muthoot Finance Ltd posted impressive earnings in the December quarter (Q3FY26), with gold loan assets under management (AUM) rising 50% year-on-year to around ₹1.4 trillion, beating expectations. This was backed by strong demand for gold loans amid elevated gold prices. Also, unsecured and microfinance lending tightening has led borrowers to shift to gold-backed loans to meet their funding needs.