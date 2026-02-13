Tonnage fell 2% sequentially in Q3FY26. Gold loans are typically short-cycle, so higher gold prices mean customers pledge less gold for the same loan amount, driving tonnage down even if AUM is healthy, management said. Also, despite the rally in gold prices, the average loan-to-value (LTV) on the outstanding portfolio remains at a comfortable 57%, well within the 75% regulatory cap, providing a substantial cushion against price volatility, management added. LTV represents the maximum percentage of gold's market value that a lender will provide as a loan.