Can Muthoot Finance shine more after a blockbuster FY26?

Muthoot Finance’s shares fell 6% on Friday, though its March quarter (Q4FY26) net profit more than doubled year-on-year to ₹3,080 crore, and FY26 profit increased by 95% to ₹10,134 crore.

The Street seems to be looking beyond the headline numbers, which were significantly aided by the extraordinary rally in gold prices during FY26. The key question now is whether FY26 was merely a cyclical windfall, or whether the gold financing cycle still has legs.

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Gold prices surged roughly 65% during FY26 amid geopolitical uncertainty, aggressive central bank buying, and the fading appeal of US Treasuries. On cue, Muthoot’s consolidated AUM jumped 54% to ₹1.65 trillion, while interest income rose 61% to ₹27,067 crore in FY26.

Unlike Manappuram Finance, which sacrificed margins to chase growth even as its non-gold portfolio dragged down asset quality, Muthoot focused on profitable growth driven by gold loans (over 90% of its book). While Manappuram’s net interest margin (NIM) compressed sharply from 13.5% to 9.8% (as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services), that for Muthoot expanded from 11.3% in Q4FY25 to 13.4% in Q4FY26.

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But for investor sentiment, much depends on whether Muthoot can sustain its good run.

The first concern is that much of the growth came from higher gold prices. Active customer base declined 1.8% sequentially in Q4FY26, and gold tonnage continued declining sequentially, with AUM growth increasingly driven by higher loan-to-value (LTV) ratios. So, we may not see an encore of the explosive AUM growth seen in FY26 if gold prices stabilize.

Competition is another big overhang. Deep-pocket lenders with lower costs of funds have rapidly entered the gold loan market, even as the demand for gold loans may fade amid increasing availability of unsecured loans with reducing stress.

Competition can weigh on yields, too. While Muthoot’s gold loan yields expanded to 20.8% in Q4FY26 after selective price hikes of 0.5-1%, part of this was aided by non-recurring income, including interest recoveries from legacy NPAs. With rising borrowing costs amid competition, yields can be expected to normalize.

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As for asset quality, gross NPA improved to 2.34% in March 2026 from 3.35% a year ago, but worsened sequentially. While stage-2 and stage-3 assets expanded, that was largely driven by RBI-mandated borrower-level classification changes. Moreover, at 57-58% LTV, the management insists they are comfortably recoverable.

But a moderation in gold prices can flip this narrative by hurting loan growth, increasing LTVs, and consequently, worsening asset quality. While one school of thought expects gold price momentum to sustain on continued central-bank buying amid global geopolitical tensions, and the recent doubling of import duties, risks are emerging from rising bond yields and strengthening US dollar.

Also Read | Are Muthoot Finance investors worried about falling gold prices?

On the bright side, RBI has removed the requirement for prior approval for branch expansion by large gold loan NBFCs. Muthoot plans to add 400-500 gold-loan branches, including those under Belstar. This matters because gold lending remains relationship-driven, and operationally intensive, where Muthoot believes it has an edge over competition. “Higher gold prices, LTV headroom and branch expansion should support growth which coupled with operating leverage should drive 15% EPS CAGR, 25% ROE over FY26-28,” said Jefferies India’s analysts.

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So far, so good. But the management’s FY27 AUM growth guidance stands at 15%, a sharp moderation from FY26’s eyewatering pace. Muthoot’s nearly 60% stock return over the past one year already reflects its premium positioning, and markets may no longer reward headline growth alone.

About the Author Ananya Roy Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven inves...Read More ✕ Ananya Roy Ananya Roy is the Founder of Credibull Capital, a SEBI-registered investment adviser, where she focuses on building disciplined, research-driven investment strategies for long-term wealth creation. A CFA charterholder with an MBA in Finance from a premier IIM and an engineering degree from NIT, she combines strong academic grounding with nearly 15 years of hands-on experience across the investment management spectrum.



Her career spans index construction, portfolio management, and private equity investing, giving her a 360-degree perspective on capital markets. Prior to founding Credibull Capital, she held key roles at Edelweiss, Reliance PMS, and Morningstar, where she was involved in fund management, equity research, and product development. This diverse exposure enables her to seamlessly connect macroeconomic trends with bottom-up stock selection.



Ananya is known for her ability to simplify complex financial concepts and translate them into actionable insights for investors. She writes extensively on the economy, market trends, regulatory developments, and personal finance, with her work also featured in leading publications such as Moneycontrol, The Economic Times, and Financial Express.



Deeply passionate about investing, she enjoys immersing herself in detailed industry analysis and company fundamentals, constantly seeking to uncover high-conviction opportunities. Her investment philosophy is rooted in patience, discipline, and a sharp focus on risk-adjusted returns.