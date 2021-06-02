Muthoot Finance’s asset quality in Q4 brings cheer, but jury is still out

A deceleration was visible on the lender’s growth metrics too. Average monthly disbursements in the March quarter were 24% down sequentially. However, overall loan growth expanded by a slower 26% year-on-year. Of course, gold loans grew faster than the total portfolio, but the pace seems to have cooled off. Considering that the second covid-19 wave had begun to manifest in March, collections of Muthoot Finance seem to have been hit too.