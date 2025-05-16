Are Muthoot Finance investors worried about falling gold prices?
SummaryThe decline in Muthoot Finance’s shares in percentage terms is equal to the drop in gold price from the peak. A sharp decline in gold price would leave lenders holding a lower collateral and potential delinquencies.
Muthoot Finance Ltd’s shares have declined about 8% since its March quarter (Q4FY25) results were declared on Wednesday. Interestingly, it is difficult to find a fault in the results, making the sharp reaction from the Street inexplicable. Perhaps, there could be some temptation for profit booking as the stock has doubled over the past two years.