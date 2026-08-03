Muthoot Finance: Is the Midas touch fading?

Muthoot Finance’s stock tanked as much as 10% on Monday after its reported net interest margin dropped sequentially by 297 basis points to 10.41% in the June quarter (Q1FY27), leading to downgrades in earnings estimates.
A lower yield on gold loans played spoilsport for the gold loan financier as prices of the yellow metal softened. The yield decline was due to lower lending rates and normalization, following strong interest recoveries and loan renewals in FY26, aided by a rally in gold prices, the management said.