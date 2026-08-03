Muthoot Finance: Is the Midas touch fading?

Harsha Jethmalani
2 min read3 Aug 2026, 12:53 PM IST
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Gold-loan yields are expected to stabilize at around 18-18.5%, compared with 17.93% in Q1 and 19.56% in Q4FY26, although a return to FY26-level yields appears unlikely. (Pixabay)
Summary
Muthoot reiterated its AUM growth guidance of about 15% in FY27 but will revise the target after Q2FY27 earnings.

Muthoot Finance’s stock tanked as much as 10% on Monday after its reported net interest margin dropped sequentially by 297 basis points to 10.41% in the June quarter (Q1FY27), leading to downgrades in earnings estimates.

A lower yield on gold loans played spoilsport for the gold loan financier as prices of the yellow metal softened. The yield decline was due to lower lending rates and normalization, following strong interest recoveries and loan renewals in FY26, aided by a rally in gold prices, the management said.

Gold loan disbursements to new customers grew 41% year-on-year. Gold loan assets under management (AUM) rose 44% year-on-year, improving customer addition, uptick in tonnage, higher loan-to-value and stable asset quality. Gold loan AUM growth in Q1 seems decent in the current backdrop, though it was lower than the Q3FY26 peak of 50.2%.

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Muthoot reiterated its AUM growth guidance of about 15% in FY27 but will revise the target after Q2FY27 earnings. The management acknowledged that competitive intensity has risen substantially, with the company taking calibrated pricing cuts to defend AUM growth.

To strengthen its distribution muscle, Muthoot added 86 branches in Q1 at the group level, taking the total count to 7,654. It plans to add 500-600 branches this year.

While Muthoot should continue to deliver industry-leading profitability of about 5.5% return-on-assets and about 25% return on equity, loan growth is expected to normalize from the exceptionally strong levels over the past year, said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

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Yield expectations

Yields are expected to stabilize at 18-18.5% versus 17.93% in Q1 and 19.56% in Q4FY26, supported by new product offerings and pricing initiatives. However, as per the management, sustaining FY26-level yields is unlikely. A downside risk to yields lurks as several large and well-capitalized NBFCs continue to scale-up their gold loan franchises.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said there could be a brief period of aggressive customer acquisition in the industry, leading to persistent pressure on pricing, spreads and margins and so Muthoot may increasingly face a trade-off between protecting market share and preserving profitability despite robust demand.

Monday’s sharp fall means the stock is down about 30% from its 52-week high of 4,149 on the BSE on 29 January. Muthoot is highly exposed to the cyclicality in gold prices, making it more vulnerable to moderation/consolidation in prices.

At the FY28 price-to-book, Muthoot trades at an expensive 1.98x, showed Bloomberg data.

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About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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