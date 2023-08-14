Markets
Muthoot Finance stock slips 5%. What is taking the sheen off its performance?
Summary
- Muthoot reported a healthy sequential growth in gold loans but this growth was accompanied by a corresponding trade-off between spreads and margins
Muthoot Finance Ltd saw its gold loan asset under management (AUM) improve nearly 18% year-on-year to ₹66,040 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Loan growth in this mainstay business segment got a boost from rising gold prices.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more