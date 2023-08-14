Muthoot Finance stock slips 5%. What is taking the sheen off its performance?

But, in this case, all that glitters is not gold. Despite robust growth in gold loan AUM, the stock fell nearly 5% on the NSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The growth in the key gold loans business has come at the cost of lower margin. “Muthoot reported a healthy sequential growth in gold loans but this growth was accompanied by a corresponding trade-off between spreads and margins. Striking an appropriate balance between loan growth and margin will still remain an important deliverable in FY24," said a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.