National Aluminium Co. Ltd’s (Nalco) shares are up more than 8% since the West Asia conflict began as some aluminium producers in the region have been forced to suspend operations, creating a supply shortage. Consequently, the aluminium spot price has risen to about $3,400 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the highest since May 2022 and up about 8% since 27 February. Average prices so far in the March quarter are up about 19% year-on-year.
Nalco gets an aluminium price boost, but other worries could limit gains
SummaryA supply-side windfall from the Middle East has pushed aluminium prices to a four-year high, but a ‘hidden’ surplus in Nalco’s raw material business could stall the rally.
