Nalco gets an aluminium price boost, but other worries could limit gains

Recent developments have further titled the demand supply dynamics in favour of aluminium producers. Global aluminium prices were already supported by strong demand pull from sectors such as electric vehicles, solar; and supply curtailment from China, Europe, and Africa. “We (had) estimated the aluminium market to remain in deficit over CY2026-28E before the war in Iran and now see significant upside risk to our deficit estimates,” said Kotak Institutional Equities. The broking firm’s base-case estimate for LME aluminium is $2,900 per tonne for FY27-28, and a prolonged war poses upside risk for the base-case estimate and spot prices.