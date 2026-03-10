Nalco gets an aluminium price boost, but other worries could limit gains

National Aluminium Co. Ltd’s (Nalco) shares are up more than 8% since the West Asia conflict began as some aluminium producers in the region have been forced to suspend operations, creating a supply shortage. Consequently, the aluminium spot price has risen to about $3,400 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME), the highest since May 2022 and up about 8% since 27 February. Average prices so far in the March quarter are up about 19% year-on-year.