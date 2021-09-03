Nalco remains in a sweet spot helped by a surge in realizations

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has rebounded about 23% from August lows and continues trading firm. The company is likely to benefit from rising aluminium and alumina prices. The recent news on aluminium smelters in China cutting output remains favourable for Nalco. The company remains a pure-play on aluminium-alumina commodity and is to benefit from strong aluminium prices given the multi-year deficit, say analysts.

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has rebounded about 23% from August lows and continues trading firm. The company is likely to benefit from rising aluminium and alumina prices. The recent news on aluminium smelters in China cutting output remains favourable for Nalco. The company remains a pure-play on aluminium-alumina commodity and is to benefit from strong aluminium prices given the multi-year deficit, say analysts.

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have continued to rise from $1,951 a tonne in mid-January to $2,694 levels now. As this bodes well for the company, it sees significant sales of alumina, too. On the positive side, the outlook for alumina prices also remains positive. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Aluminium prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) have continued to rise from $1,951 a tonne in mid-January to $2,694 levels now. As this bodes well for the company, it sees significant sales of alumina, too. On the positive side, the outlook for alumina prices also remains positive. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“The disconnect between alumina and aluminium price has been a major theme in the past 12-18 months. In 2021, despite supply-side disruptions in alumina and cost inflation, alumina prices continue to underperform aluminium prices," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. They, however, estimate cost pressures and supply disruptions to keep alumina prices supported and revise upwards our price forecast to $300/331/334 /tonne for FY2022/'23/'24 respectively.

Some improvement is already visible. The spot alumina prices are 7% higher than Q1FY22 average prices, say analysts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The improved realizations are to help the company tide over the cost pressures, too. The company had seen the impact of higher costs and covid-led lockdowns during the June quarter. This led to some disappointment and also correction in stock prices during August.

However, post results, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “We expect higher aluminium prices to absorb the cost shock and to lead to improved margin in subsequent quarters. With integrated mining operations, Nalco is the best player on higher LME prices."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}