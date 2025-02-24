As price advantage peters out for Nalco, can new capacity bring comfort?
Summary
- With alumina prices softening and a global surplus looming, Nalco’s near-term gains may be at risk. However, its upcoming refinery expansion and cost efficiencies from captive resources could provide a much-needed cushion. The question is—can execution keep pace with expectations?
National Aluminium Co. Ltd (Nalco) has benefited from soaring alumina prices in FY25, driving a 201% year-on-year surge in consolidated Ebitda for the December quarter (Q3FY25). The state-owned company achieved an average alumina realization of $641 per tonne. Plus, it also helped that alumina exports rose 11% and the use of captive coal increased. Note that Nalco’s Ebitda was up 290% in Q2 and saw an average 47% growth in the previous four quarters.