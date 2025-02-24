As price advantage peters out for Nalco, can new capacity bring comfort?

However, with spot prices now around $530 per tonne, the price advantage may be short-lived. Nalco’s management indicated in its Q3 earnings call that Q4 realizations would remain above $600 per tonne due to prior contract bookings. But the global alumina market is expected to swing back into surplus in 2025, pressured by China’s housing oversupply and economic slowdown. The US tariff on aluminium could further disrupt global trade flows, adding to the uncertainty.