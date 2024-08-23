Can Nalco beat aluminium price fluctuations?
Summary
- The public sector undertaking plans to expand its alumina production capacity by 25% from the first half of FY26 to cut its production costs and lessen the impact of volatile aluminium prices on its profitability. But many prior projects have faced significant delays.
National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) is undergoing an expansion that will help reduce its cost of production and dampen the impact of aluminium price fluctuations on its profitability. The results started to show in the June quarter (Q1FY25). Ebitda jumped by a sharp 57% year-on-year, aided by coal from a captive block commissioned during the quarter, lower market price of coal, and higher realisation. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.