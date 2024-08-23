Can Nalco beat aluminium price fluctuations?

Nalco also commissioned its captive coal block in Q1FY25. This, along with the lower market price of coal, helped reduce its largest cost item, power and fuel, by more than 25%. This coal block and another that is awaiting clearances will help the company meet nearly 60% of its coal requirement. This would give it a significant advantage because of the high energy-intensity of the production process. The company’s capex projection stands at about ₹2,000 crore annually for the next few years, similar to FY24 when it spent ₹2,130 crore. With a cash balance of ₹2,650 crore at the end of FY24 and adequate cash flow, funding should not be an issue.