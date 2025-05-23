Nalco’s growth streak hits speed bump on price slide, project delay fears
SummaryAfter a stellar FY25 with 150% Ebitda growth, Nalco braces for FY26 headwinds as global aluminium prices slide, capacity remains capped, and project delays loom.
National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) delivered a knockout performance in FY25, but the metals major now finds itself staring at storm clouds in FY26 as aluminium prices soften and project delays weigh on future capacity.
