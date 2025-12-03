Natco Pharma’s cyclical business model, low revenue visibility are bitter pills to swallow
Summary
Natco rode Revlimid to multi-year highs, but that one-time opportunity is tapering fast. With earnings set to plunge and valuation still pricey, investors await the next growth trigger.
Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd have dropped 38% from the 52-week high of ₹1,505 (December 2024), as the Street grows cautious about its high-risk, high-reward business model.
