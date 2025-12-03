Building the next growth engine

Natco is now trying to broaden its platform. Several complex, high-entry-barrier drugs are advancing through the pipeline—peptides, oncology molecules, injectables, and differentiated generics such as Ibrutinib and Semaglutide. It is also expanding beyond the US. The acquisition of Adcock Ingram in South Africa strengthens its presence in emerging markets and reduces its dependence on a single geography. However, these measures will deliver results only gradually.