Navin Fluorine’s new refrigerant capacity seen adding to its CDMO momentum

R32 opportunity

The high performance products (HPP) segment contributed almost 52% of Q1FY27 revenues and grew 33%, aided by higher volumes and better realizations. The next big growth lever in HPP is R32. Navin is adding hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) capacity of up to 15,000 tonnes of R32, to be commissioned in Q3FY27. The management indicated peak annual revenue potential of ₹600-825 crore from the additional R32 capacity. PL Capital estimates Navin’s overall revenues at ₹4,219 crore and ₹4,933 crore in FY27 and FY28, respectively.