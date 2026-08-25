Navin Fluorine’s new refrigerant capacity seen adding to its CDMO momentum

The numbers so far are encouraging. Revenue grew 41% year-on-year in FY26 to ₹3,314 crore, with Ebitda margin at about 33%, versus 23% in FY25, helped by better capacity utilization, improved realizations and product mix. FY27 began well, with revenue growth of 44% in Q1FY27 to ₹1,045 crore and Ebitda margin of 34%.