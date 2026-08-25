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Navin Fluorine’s new refrigerant capacity seen adding to its CDMO momentum

Shubham Dilawari
2 min read25 Aug 2026, 12:49 PM IST
With significant revenue growth and planned investments, Navin Fluorine is pursuing a robust growth trajectory.
With significant revenue growth and planned investments, Navin Fluorine is pursuing a robust growth trajectory.(Pixabay)
Summary

Navin Fluorine’s earnings momentum is gaining pace, with new R32 capacity and a fast-growing CDMO business offering fresh growth levers. But valuations leave little room for execution misses.

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Navin Fluorine International’s latest interaction with analysts has brought its next growth cycle into focus. While the stock has gained 38% so far in 2026, performance ahead would hinge on whether the company can convert its ongoing growth momentum into sustained earnings growth.

Navin Fluorine International’s latest interaction with analysts has brought its next growth cycle into focus. While the stock has gained 38% so far in 2026, performance ahead would hinge on whether the company can convert its ongoing growth momentum into sustained earnings growth.

The numbers so far are encouraging. Revenue grew 41% year-on-year in FY26 to 3,314 crore, with Ebitda margin at about 33%, versus 23% in FY25, helped by better capacity utilization, improved realizations and product mix. FY27 began well, with revenue growth of 44% in Q1FY27 to 1,045 crore and Ebitda margin of 34%.

The numbers so far are encouraging. Revenue grew 41% year-on-year in FY26 to 3,314 crore, with Ebitda margin at about 33%, versus 23% in FY25, helped by better capacity utilization, improved realizations and product mix. FY27 began well, with revenue growth of 44% in Q1FY27 to 1,045 crore and Ebitda margin of 34%.

Also Read | As India builds chips and batteries, one chemical firm is betting on both

R32 opportunity

The high performance products (HPP) segment contributed almost 52% of Q1FY27 revenues and grew 33%, aided by higher volumes and better realizations. The next big growth lever in HPP is R32. Navin is adding hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) capacity of up to 15,000 tonnes of R32, to be commissioned in Q3FY27. The management indicated peak annual revenue potential of 600-825 crore from the additional R32 capacity. PL Capital estimates Navin’s overall revenues at 4,219 crore and 4,933 crore in FY27 and FY28, respectively.

31% of Q1FY27 revenue came from the specialty chemicals business, which grew 48%. Existing molecules are scaling up, while new products and customer additions offer further visibility. However, persistent pricing pressure, especially in the Latin American agrochemical market, has been a worry, which the company is looking to offset through greater focus on global innovators and differentiated molecules.

Also Read | From APIs to innovation: India’s bulk drug makers ramp up CDMO bets

CDMO accelerates

CDMO contributed Navin’s remaining revenue in Q1FY27, increasing by 82% year-on-year to 180 crore. The management is confident of CDMO revenue reaching $100 million in FY27, supported by deeper relationships with pharmaceutical customers. Nuvama Research expects CDMO revenues to rise by 74% in FY27.

Navin is planning to invest 700 crore in FY27, with annual capex expected at 700-1,000 crore over the next 2-3 years across HPP and CDMO. It is investing 90 crore in adoption capacity of advanced materials, currently included in HPP.

Also Read | Crompton Greaves’ rewired growth ambitions come with margin dilution risk

Execution test

The management is aiming for 25% revenue CAGR through FY30. But investors will watch if new R32 capacity ramp-up can come without a big hit to realizations. Navin expects India to remain oversupplied in R32 in foreseeable future, so the additional capacity will have to find markets overseas.

The company currently trades at 48 times its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. This leaves less room for execution misses.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketNavin Fluorine’s new refrigerant capacity seen adding to its CDMO momentum

Navin Fluorine’s new refrigerant capacity seen adding to its CDMO momentum

Shubham Dilawari
2 min read25 Aug 2026, 12:49 PM IST
With significant revenue growth and planned investments, Navin Fluorine is pursuing a robust growth trajectory.
With significant revenue growth and planned investments, Navin Fluorine is pursuing a robust growth trajectory.(Pixabay)
Summary

Navin Fluorine’s earnings momentum is gaining pace, with new R32 capacity and a fast-growing CDMO business offering fresh growth levers. But valuations leave little room for execution misses.

Gift this article

Navin Fluorine International’s latest interaction with analysts has brought its next growth cycle into focus. While the stock has gained 38% so far in 2026, performance ahead would hinge on whether the company can convert its ongoing growth momentum into sustained earnings growth.

Navin Fluorine International’s latest interaction with analysts has brought its next growth cycle into focus. While the stock has gained 38% so far in 2026, performance ahead would hinge on whether the company can convert its ongoing growth momentum into sustained earnings growth.

The numbers so far are encouraging. Revenue grew 41% year-on-year in FY26 to 3,314 crore, with Ebitda margin at about 33%, versus 23% in FY25, helped by better capacity utilization, improved realizations and product mix. FY27 began well, with revenue growth of 44% in Q1FY27 to 1,045 crore and Ebitda margin of 34%.

The numbers so far are encouraging. Revenue grew 41% year-on-year in FY26 to 3,314 crore, with Ebitda margin at about 33%, versus 23% in FY25, helped by better capacity utilization, improved realizations and product mix. FY27 began well, with revenue growth of 44% in Q1FY27 to 1,045 crore and Ebitda margin of 34%.

Also Read | As India builds chips and batteries, one chemical firm is betting on both

R32 opportunity

The high performance products (HPP) segment contributed almost 52% of Q1FY27 revenues and grew 33%, aided by higher volumes and better realizations. The next big growth lever in HPP is R32. Navin is adding hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) capacity of up to 15,000 tonnes of R32, to be commissioned in Q3FY27. The management indicated peak annual revenue potential of 600-825 crore from the additional R32 capacity. PL Capital estimates Navin’s overall revenues at 4,219 crore and 4,933 crore in FY27 and FY28, respectively.

31% of Q1FY27 revenue came from the specialty chemicals business, which grew 48%. Existing molecules are scaling up, while new products and customer additions offer further visibility. However, persistent pricing pressure, especially in the Latin American agrochemical market, has been a worry, which the company is looking to offset through greater focus on global innovators and differentiated molecules.

Also Read | From APIs to innovation: India’s bulk drug makers ramp up CDMO bets

CDMO accelerates

CDMO contributed Navin’s remaining revenue in Q1FY27, increasing by 82% year-on-year to 180 crore. The management is confident of CDMO revenue reaching $100 million in FY27, supported by deeper relationships with pharmaceutical customers. Nuvama Research expects CDMO revenues to rise by 74% in FY27.

Navin is planning to invest 700 crore in FY27, with annual capex expected at 700-1,000 crore over the next 2-3 years across HPP and CDMO. It is investing 90 crore in adoption capacity of advanced materials, currently included in HPP.

Also Read | Crompton Greaves’ rewired growth ambitions come with margin dilution risk

Execution test

The management is aiming for 25% revenue CAGR through FY30. But investors will watch if new R32 capacity ramp-up can come without a big hit to realizations. Navin expects India to remain oversupplied in R32 in foreseeable future, so the additional capacity will have to find markets overseas.

The company currently trades at 48 times its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. This leaves less room for execution misses.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketNavin Fluorine’s new refrigerant capacity seen adding to its CDMO momentum
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