Navin Fluorine’s new refrigerant capacity seen adding to its CDMO momentum

Navin Fluorine International’s latest interaction with analysts has brought its next growth cycle into focus. While the stock has gained 38% so far in 2026, performance ahead would hinge on whether the company can convert its ongoing growth momentum into sustained earnings growth.
Navin Fluorine International’s latest interaction with analysts has brought its next growth cycle into focus. While the stock has gained 38% so far in 2026, performance ahead would hinge on whether the company can convert its ongoing growth momentum into sustained earnings growth.
The numbers so far are encouraging. Revenue grew 41% year-on-year in FY26 to ₹3,314 crore, with Ebitda margin at about 33%, versus 23% in FY25, helped by better capacity utilization, improved realizations and product mix. FY27 began well, with revenue growth of 44% in Q1FY27 to ₹1,045 crore and Ebitda margin of 34%.
The numbers so far are encouraging. Revenue grew 41% year-on-year in FY26 to ₹3,314 crore, with Ebitda margin at about 33%, versus 23% in FY25, helped by better capacity utilization, improved realizations and product mix. FY27 began well, with revenue growth of 44% in Q1FY27 to ₹1,045 crore and Ebitda margin of 34%.
R32 opportunity
The high performance products (HPP) segment contributed almost 52% of Q1FY27 revenues and grew 33%, aided by higher volumes and better realizations. The next big growth lever in HPP is R32. Navin is adding hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) capacity of up to 15,000 tonnes of R32, to be commissioned in Q3FY27. The management indicated peak annual revenue potential of ₹600-825 crore from the additional R32 capacity. PL Capital estimates Navin’s overall revenues at ₹4,219 crore and ₹4,933 crore in FY27 and FY28, respectively.
31% of Q1FY27 revenue came from the specialty chemicals business, which grew 48%. Existing molecules are scaling up, while new products and customer additions offer further visibility. However, persistent pricing pressure, especially in the Latin American agrochemical market, has been a worry, which the company is looking to offset through greater focus on global innovators and differentiated molecules.
CDMO accelerates
CDMO contributed Navin’s remaining revenue in Q1FY27, increasing by 82% year-on-year to ₹180 crore. The management is confident of CDMO revenue reaching $100 million in FY27, supported by deeper relationships with pharmaceutical customers. Nuvama Research expects CDMO revenues to rise by 74% in FY27.
Navin is planning to invest ₹700 crore in FY27, with annual capex expected at ₹700-1,000 crore over the next 2-3 years across HPP and CDMO. It is investing ₹90 crore in adoption capacity of advanced materials, currently included in HPP.
Execution test
The management is aiming for 25% revenue CAGR through FY30. But investors will watch if new R32 capacity ramp-up can come without a big hit to realizations. Navin expects India to remain oversupplied in R32 in foreseeable future, so the additional capacity will have to find markets overseas.
The company currently trades at 48 times its FY27 estimated earnings, as per Bloomberg. This leaves less room for execution misses.