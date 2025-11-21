Navin Fluorine’s clear revenue catalysts ignite fresh investor optimism
Summary
Navin Fluorine’s stock is up 80% this year as CDMO revenues scale sharply, Darolutamide-linked orders ramp up, and new cGMP capacity, fluorochemical projects, and margin gains boost FY26 visibility.
Navin Fluorine International Ltd has quietly staged one of the strongest rallies in the chemicals space this year, powered by a sharp turnaround in visibility across its core businesses—especially CDMO, which is emerging as the company’s key growth engine.
