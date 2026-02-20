Navin Fluorine rally rides on strong outlook, but valuations look stretched
Navin Fluorine appears well-positioned for a strong multi-year growth trajectory, but investors seem to be capturing a good share of the optimism in the current valuations
Navin Fluorine International Ltd’s stock has delivered almost 60% returns over the last one year. On 10 February, the shares hit an all-time high of ₹6,965 apiece and are now trading around 7% lower. This comes at a time when the broader market returns have been lacklustre.