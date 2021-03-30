Nazara Tech is the odd man out among recent IPOs with decent listing gains

Nazara’s free cash flow from operations is negative thanks to the acquisitions it has done in recent years to grow its business. The acquisitions were made to offset the decline in its original business servicing telcos. The company’s dependence on the telco subscription business has reduced over time. For instance, the telco subscription segment had accounted for as much as 89% of its revenues in financial year 2018. In the half year ended September (H1FY21), the share of telco subscription revenues had dropped to 21% of revenues. In H1FY21, gamified early learning and e-sports accounted for 39% and 32%, of the revenues, respectively.