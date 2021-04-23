Nazara Tech’s FY21 business update brings cheer for investors; stock gains 5%

Shares of Nazara Technologies Ltd rose more than 5% in early deals on Friday on the National Stock Exchange. The online gaming company, which debuted on the bourses on 30 March, released its financial year 2021 business update late Thursday.

Investors are visibly thrilled with the firm’s growth trajectory. The company has said its revenues for FY21 stood at ₹454.2 crore, representing an 84% year-on-year growth. This also means that revenues for the second half of FY21 were higher than the first half. According to its IPO prospectus, Nazara’s revenues for the half year ended September were ₹200 crore. IPO is short for initial public offering. Based on FY21 business update, revenues for the half year ended March were ₹254 crore.

Nazara derives its revenues from various segments -- gamified learning, Esports, freemium (free to download), telco subscription and real money gaming. In FY21, gamified learning and Esports contributed 38.7% and 37.5% of the company’s revenues, respectively. Revenues from gamified learnings grew rapidly, helped by a favourable base. The Esports segment saw strong revenue growth as well. Freemium, telco subscription and real money gaming accounted for 4.3%, 16.5% and 3.1% of FY21 revenues, respectively.

Gamified learnings comprises games plus learning for the 2-6 years age group with subscription paid by parents. Kiddopia is the flagship app in this segment. Esports revenues include media rights licensing of own content, brands sponsorships for offline and online events, licensing fee received from game publishers for community activation and programmatic inventory selling on Sportskeeda.

According to Nazara, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin for FY21 is 12%. “Based on our calculation, Nazara’s FY21 Ebitda excluding other income should be around 8%," said an analyst requesting anonymity. Note that for the half year ending September, Nazara’s Ebitda (excluding other income) stood at 3.2%.

Even so, Ebitda margins do show an improvement and that's encouraging. Needless to say, if the revenue and profitability momentum sustains ahead, it could well support the sentiments for the Nazara stock. True, the potential for growth is vast for gaming firms such as Nazara, but competition remains a big risk.

Investors should note that while shares of Nazara have appreciated around 50% from its issue price of Rs1101 apiece, they have increased by only about 6% from the closing price on the day the stock listed.

