Nazara Tech’s FY21 business update brings cheer for investors; stock gains 5%

Investors are visibly thrilled with the firm’s growth trajectory. The company has said its revenues for FY21 stood at ₹454.2 crore, representing an 84% year-on-year growth. This also means that revenues for the second half of FY21 were higher than the first half. According to its IPO prospectus, Nazara’s revenues for the half year ended September were ₹200 crore. IPO is short for initial public offering. Based on FY21 business update, revenues for the half year ended March were ₹254 crore.

