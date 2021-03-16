Nazara Technologies IPO comes with risks and promises of high returns

Nazara Technologies IPO comes with risks and promises of high returns2 min read . 11:20 PM IST
Between 2017-18 and 2019-20, Nazara’s revenues have grown 20% annually, even as the nature of its biz has changed
Nazara Technologies is India’s first online gaming company to list on the bourses, and that in itself should be enough to see its initial public offering (IPO) sail through. “Since companies such as Dream11 (backed by Tencent) are not listed, Nazara will get a scarcity premium," said an analyst with a multinational broking firm, requesting anonymity.
The Nazara IPO is an offer for sale, wherein existing shareholders are selling shares worth about ₹580 crore. IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, which had invested ₹330 crore in November 2017, is selling down nearly three-fourth of its position at a handsome profit. At the higher end of the IPO price band, its investment has doubled, and annual returns stand at nearly 23%. IPO investors are likely to pile on, expecting the high growth, high returns story to continue.
