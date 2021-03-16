Nazara Technologies IPO comes with risks and promises of high returns

The Nazara IPO is an offer for sale, wherein existing shareholders are selling shares worth about ₹580 crore. IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, which had invested ₹330 crore in November 2017, is selling down nearly three-fourth of its position at a handsome profit. At the higher end of the IPO price band, its investment has doubled, and annual returns stand at nearly 23%. IPO investors are likely to pile on, expecting the high growth, high returns story to continue.

