Why Nazara Technologies may not be a ‘buy and forget’ stock
Summary
Keep a close eye on Nazara Technologies’s capital allocation as the investment in Moonshine turned out to be a questionable choice. But the stock might look cheaper soon, if you enjoy a little drama.
Nazara Technologies Ltd, a darling of the Indian gaming market, is sailing through rough waters. After the stock hit a 52-week high of ₹1,453 on 13 August, it is currently struggling around the ₹1,100 level.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story