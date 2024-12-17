Markets
For NBCC, new order inflows are a shot in the arm
Summary
- NBCC is in the spotlight after receiving new contracts, including managing Supertech Ltd's projects. The management is eyeing ₹1 trillion work order book by FY25-end, which bodes well for investors
NBCC (India) Ltd, a Navratna public sector undertaking in the construction space, is hogging limelight as the company has received a slew of new work orders lately. In the past one month, the NBCC stock has gained 13%.
