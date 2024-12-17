For NBCC, new order inflows are a shot in the arm

NBCC is trying to boost its presence in the real estate segment and is undertaking due diligence for a few real estate projects in Delhi, Jaipur, and Kochi. Rising focus on real estate should aid its overall margin outlook as margins in these projects are likely to be relatively higher at 20-25%. The management is targeting to start construction work on projects worth ₹800 crore in FY25 and ₹2,000 crore in FY26.