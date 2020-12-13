NBCC’s order book needs better execution for the rally to sustain

Rising infrastructure and construction activity have been helping NBCC (India) Ltd’s order book growth. The company has announced additions worth about ₹1,500 crore to its order book in October and November, helping the stock rebound more than 31% from its lows in early November. The growing order book bodes well, a pick-up in execution holds the key for the rally to sustain.

The company, which gets most of its orders from the government on nomination basis under project management consultancy (PMC) services, has always impressed on order book growth. However, earnings growth in the past few years has not been able to keep pace and has been a key area of concern.

Several redevelopment projects faced delays in clearances and also encountered legal hurdles. Fund-raising through monetization to support self-finance generation projects, too, has not been easy, given the economic slowdown and weak real estate prospects. Hence, with project execution lagging, earnings growth has also remained tepid.

The company saw an almost 80% drop in net profits during FY20 and the first half of this year has anyway been tough because of the lockdown imposed to contain the covid-19 pandemic. The stock, thus, had fallen to record lows, before the recent increase.

Meanwhile, the company’s guidance for achieving revenues of about ₹6,000 crore, a 15% growth year-on-year (y-o-y) during FY21, could also have aided investor hopes in earnings revival.

Analysts, however, are still not convinced on NBCC achieving this target as the asking rate is 29% growth in the fiscal second half to achieve the guidance. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking say that the asking rate may be theoretically possible for the works under execution. However, with 60% labour availability, there is a big leap of faith.

The challenges continue to persist for self-revenue generating projects (half of ₹72,000 crore order book at the end of Q2), where funding remains a concern.

The company has been in the limelight for taking over development of the long-stalled Amrapali housing project in the national capital region. The project completion would require ₹8,500 crore worth of funding that is to be raised through selling of unsold inventory, sale of unused floor space index (FSI) and pending payments from existing home buyers. The street thus should be watchful on progress on the same in the current weak economic environment. Analysts said that though work has started and NBCC awarded contracts worth ₹6,000 crore for this project, it is unclear how contracts can be awarded without finances firmly in shape.

Hence, despite the company having awarded contracts worth ₹11,500 crore for project execution, there are limited earnings growth according to analysts. The stock is trading at about 19.7 times FY22 earning estimates, and that is not cheap either.

