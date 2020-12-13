NBCC’s order book needs better execution for the rally to sustain

The company has been in the limelight for taking over development of the long-stalled Amrapali housing project in the national capital region. The project completion would require ₹8,500 crore worth of funding that is to be raised through selling of unsold inventory, sale of unused floor space index (FSI) and pending payments from existing home buyers. The street thus should be watchful on progress on the same in the current weak economic environment. Analysts said that though work has started and NBCC awarded contracts worth ₹6,000 crore for this project, it is unclear how contracts can be awarded without finances firmly in shape.