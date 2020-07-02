Non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) face this question now as they try to balance their cash flows with many borrowers choosing to defer paying equated monthly instalments (EMI) for three-six months.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) provided details of how to access special funding announced by the government for NBFCs earlier in the year. To get money through a special purpose vehicle, an NBFC will have to have a healthy capital ratio, net bad loans less than 6% of their loan book, and not have missed repayments in the year to August 2018. Lenders should also have an investment grade rating.

The requirements are not hard to meet. But the access to funding is only for three months, and defeats the purpose of giving relief to lenders. The scheme is available until September end.

Sure, the intent of the scheme is clear. It is temporary and NBFCs have to fend for themselves once the moratorium they gave to their borrowers ends in August. Also, it is a liquidity scheme, specifically to tide over the cash flows mismatches that arise out of moratorium given to borrowers.

The scheme helps if an NBFC is not getting money back because of moratorium. But there is no guarantee that it would get repayments once moratorium concludes in August and so lenders would continue to face cashflow problems.

Analysts believe the scheme won’t have much of an impact anyway. Those at Emkay Global Financial Services note that non-bank lenders have improved the quality of their liabilities a lot after the collapse of IL&FS. "Hence, the overall impact of this announcement for NBFCs would be negligible," the brokerage said in a note. In a nutshell, the profile of lenders that make the cut to borrow may not actually need the money.

Moreover, the bigger issue is asset quality for non-bank lenders. Here, the size of the storm is not known yet which makes any protection seem inadequate right now. Emkay Global added that top eight cities account for 46-48% of NBFC credit. Urban centres have been worst hit by the pandemic and remain under various degrees of lockdown.

Higher provisioning would be inevitable and collections are unlikely to improve soon.

Meanwhile, banks have emerged as the easiest source of funding for NBFCs. Banks have excess liquidity and demand for credit is poor from non-financial companies. As recent data from the RBI shows, banks have increased lending to NBFCs and may continue to do so in the coming months too. In a storm whose size is difficult to determine, it is best to take shelter in an immediate available place and banks are that place for NBFCs now.

