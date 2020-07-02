NBFC liquidity scheme is an umbrella during a storm

Analysts believe the scheme won’t have much of an impact anyway. Those at Emkay Global Financial Services note that non-bank lenders have improved the quality of their liabilities a lot after the collapse of IL&FS. "Hence, the overall impact of this announcement for NBFCs would be negligible," the brokerage said in a note. In a nutshell, the profile of lenders that make the cut to borrow may not actually need the money.