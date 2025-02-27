Markets
NBFCs gain fresh momentum as RBI eases bank lending norms
Summary
- With borrowing costs set to decline, NBFCs have found a fresh tailwind—but credit cost and asset quality remain key to sustained growth.
The business environment is set to turn favourable for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), thanks to two recent developments.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more