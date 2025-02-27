NBFCs gain fresh momentum as RBI eases bank lending norms

But more than the cost of funds, credit availability from banks is crucial for NBFCs to grow their loan books. Growth rate in bank lending to NBFCs had almost halved to 6.7% as of December compared to a year ago, according to RBI data. This sharp contraction was a result of RBI’s regulations to increase the risk weightage for bank lending to NBFCs in November 2023, which was aimed at curbing rapid growth in unsecured consumer credit.