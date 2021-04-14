NBFCs’ Q4 show may be good but investors should focus on outlook

In other words, optically the March quarter may look strong simply because of a series of one-time events such as pent-up demand, seasonal factors and base effect. What investors need to look at is the sustainability of these metrics. Here, the outlook has several headwinds with the biggest challenge being the second wave of the pandemic. Most analysts have pointed out that the risk of regional lockdowns and the expected disruption may upset the growth metrics of NBFCs in FY22.

