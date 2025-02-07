Markets
NCC tumbles as weak Q3 and guidance cut rattle investors
Summary
- A sharp cut in revenue growth guidance, margin contraction, and rising debt has weighed on NCC shares. While the order pipeline remains strong, payment delays and a stretched working capital cycle pose near-term risks.
For investors in NCC Ltd, the plate is full—but unpalatable.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more