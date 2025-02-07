NCC tumbles as weak Q3 and guidance cut rattle investors

For investors in NCC Ltd, the plate is full—but unpalatable.

Shares of the construction and infrastructure company tanked more than 10% in early trade on Friday after its December quarter (Q3FY25) results disappointed. Payment delays played spoilsport, hurting key earnings metrics, with net profit at ₹185.40 crore missing consensus estimates of ₹240 crore due to lower revenue and compressed margins.

Adding to investor concerns, the company's management has significantly lowered its FY25 revenue growth guidance to around 5% from 15% earlier. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin guidance was also trimmed to 9.25% from 9.5%. In Q3FY25, Ebitda margin contracted both sequentially and year-on-year to around 8.8%. The company attributed the downward revision to project execution slowdowns amid election-related payment delays.

According to analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd, the management’s revised target implies flattish full-year Ebitda growth, with Q4FY25 margin expected at 9.8%.

“If these margins can sustain in FY26, it's a major positive for the stock," Antique Stock Broking said in a report on 7 February. But for now, given the excessive competitive pressures, the margin trajectory needs to be monitored.

Payment delays amid state elections triggered a liquidity crunch, reflected in NCC’s rising debt. Gross debt surged to ₹2,400 crore in Q3FY25 from ₹1,730 crore in the previous quarter, while the net working capital cycle deteriorated to 119 days from 102 days. Although the NCC management anticipates a gradual easing of debt levels, the strain has already weighed on stock performance.

On the brighter side, NCC has maintained its FY25 order inflow guidance at ₹20,000-22,000 crore, with ₹13,600 crore already secured till date. The company won orders worth ₹8,440 crore in Q3FY25, closing the quarter with an order book of approximately ₹55,500 crore.

The management has said that NCC is the lowest bidder (L1) for ₹9,000-10,000 crore worth of projects likely to be finalized in Q4FY25. The company has a robust ₹2.4 trillion bid pipeline.

The company’s order book remains dominated by buildings (38%), followed by electrical T&D (19%) and transportation (19%). Maharashtra holds the largest share at 39%, with Uttar Pradesh at 13%. No other state accounts for more than a 10% share in NCC’s order book. NCC also foresees new opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s capital city development and has secured an order for a river interlinking project, with expectations of further contracts in this segment.

But as things stand, NCC's earnings estimates have been downgraded by a slew of brokerages following the Q3FY25 results. Nuvama Institutional Equities has slashed FY25 and FY26 estimated earnings per share by 15% and 8%, respectively and the price-to-earnings multiple is down to 17x from 22x.

“Muted hike in infra capex in the recent Budget shall affect the execution/payment cycle, in our view," said the Nuvama report dated 6 February.

The brokerage has lowered its target price to ₹282 from ₹382 earlier. NCC’s shares currently trade at around ₹212, hovering near their 52-week low of ₹200.55 apiece seen on 14 March.