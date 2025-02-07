NCC tumbles as weak Q3 and guidance cut rattle investors

The company’s order book remains dominated by buildings (38%), followed by electrical T&D (19%) and transportation (19%). Maharashtra holds the largest share at 39%, with Uttar Pradesh at 13%. No other state accounts for more than a 10% share in NCC’s order book. NCC also foresees new opportunities in Andhra Pradesh’s capital city development and has secured an order for a river interlinking project, with expectations of further contracts in this segment.