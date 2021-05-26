NCLT has set a dangerous precedent in the DHFL case

NCLT has set a dangerous precedent in the DHFL case3 min read . 01:22 AM IST
Order dilutes IBC’s section 29A that prevents promoters from taking back their companies
Should an insolvency court be worried about the commercial considerations in the resolution of an insolvency case or leave that to the stakeholders? While this could be a rhetorical question, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) did not think so, and risked setting a dangerous precedent under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
In case of the bankrupt Dewan Housing Finance Corp. Ltd (DHFL), the NCLT decided that creditors must give erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan, accused of fraud involving the firm, a chance to present his proposal of settlement.
