Near term demand and margin concerns weigh on Blue Star

The company in the meanwhile had reported decent growth during the March quarter. The unitary cooling products segment registered 31% year-on-year growth in revenues during the quarter. Electro-mechanical projects and commercial air conditioning systems too had seen 18% year-on-year growth. The growth recovery in Q4 after the demand seeing impact during the first half of FY21 had remained encouraging. The early onset of summers and channel stocking ahead of peak sales season is expected to have helped the company’s Q4 performance. The same helped lift Q4 revenue growth of 24% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 43.4% sequentially.