Capacity expansion of Shree Cement is on track, but near-term outlook is muted

To be sure, the entire cement industry is grappling with cost inflation, but in the case of Shree Cement, it is particularly disappointing because it has been enjoying premium valuations due to the ability to control costs better than competitors. In a report dated 23 May, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said Shree Cement’s Ebitda /tonne premium over Ultratech Cement Ltd has been declining for the past three years and has now converged.