Analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. said that a higher depreciation in Bangladesh's currency and Pakistani rupee at 11% and 21%, respectively, year-to-date as against 7% in case of the Indian rupee has placed Pakistan and Bangladesh in a better position, optically. "However, increased raw material imports and energy price inflation has disallowed Pakistan and Bangladesh to capitalise on a favourable currency," it had said in a report on 18 August.

