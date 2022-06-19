For Apollo Tyres, the road ahead is slippery

To cope with cost inflation, Apollo hiked prices by 3-4% in Q1FY23 in India market. As the cost pressures are severe in Europe, prices have been raised by almost double-digits in this quarter. Natural rubber, carbon black and other crude-based inputs are key raw materials to manufacture tyres. From January to May 2022, crude oil prices have risen by around 52% and rubber prices are up by nearly 7%, the management said. Crude derivatives form a major portion (over 40%) of raw material costs. Thus, the near-term stock performance of Apollo Tyres would depend on the movement in crude prices, analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd said in a report.

